YEAH, BECAUSE IT’S ALL A MATTER OF CLASSIFICATION. BAH. DO THEY THINK WE’RE IDIOTS? CHINA, TAKE NOTICE, THE PEOPLE ARE NOT OUR SO CALLED LEADERS*: China to reclassify dogs as pets in wake of coronavirus.

*For one, if we all drank like Nancy Grey Goose Pelosi, there wouldn’t be enough alcohol in the world for an American lunch break.