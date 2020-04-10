April 10, 2020

SURE, THE CDC MESSED UP, BUT CHINESE LIES DIDN’T HELP. HOWEVER WHAT HAS REALLY TAKEN A HAMMER TO OUR ECONOMY AND IS GOING TO MAKE US DANCE WITH FOOD SCARCITY COME FALL IS THE FACT THAT WE HAVE AN “EDUCATED” CLASS WHICH HAS NEVER LEARNED COMPUTER MODELS AREN’T REALITY, COMPUTER MODELS AREN’T PROOF, COMPUTER MODELS ARE JUST HYPOTHESES WITH NICE GRAPHICS: How US bureaucrats deepened the coronavirus crisis to deadly effect.

I think part of this is a hold over in people about 10 years older than I who thought of computers as “smart.” These are people who can barely navigate email or social media, and for whom computers are somehow, mysteriously, infallible. If someone can’t get Garbage In Garbage Out across to them, then we’ll just have to hit them with metaphorical two by fours when they go off half-cocked on some models. Because otherwise they will destroy us.