FASTER, PLEASE? A Team Exploited the Coronavirus Pandemic to Set a 26-Hour 38-Minute Cross-Country Record. “It did not escape many long-time Cannonballers that an immobilized workforce and hard times might create ideal road conditions for fast driving thanks to much lower traffic volumes. Musing in online chat groups ensued. But most decided that it was better to cast their lot with the rest of humanity and stay home. Most, but not all.”