April 9, 2020

AND THUS, #METOO COMES FULL CIRCLE:

Shot:

Chaser: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein: I’ll fight the NRA to ‘channel’ my anger at myself for sexually harassing women.

—The Washington Examiner, October 5, 2017.

Earlier: Witch fight! The naked hypocrisy of Alyssa Milano.

As Jonah Goldberg wrote in 2005, “Liberals are geniuses at unleashing social panics because A) it never occurs to them that their motives are anything but pure and B) because they are almost exclusively focused on short term tactics. And yet they are invariably shocked when these moral frenzies come back to bite them. McCarthyism was a direct consequence of both the Red Scare and the Brown Scare. And when the tactics they mastered were turned on them, they acted as if they came from nowhere.”

UPDATE: “Keep in mind that this is the same Alyssa Milano who admitted to Sen. Ted Cruz, ‘We are a two-gun household.’”