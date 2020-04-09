April 9, 2020

«
LAYING THE GROUNDWORK FOR TRUMP TO INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT? Gavin Newsom Declares California a ‘Nation-State.’

I wonder if the folks at the New California movement are paying attention? Who am I kidding — of course they are.

