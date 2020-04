“DON’T TRUST CHINA, CHINA IS ASSHOLE” (CONT’D): Rep. Mark Green: Chinese-made medical supplies to France made conditional upon adopting Huawei technology. Not much of an offer, given the poor quality of the gear and tests they’ve been shipping to Europe. Proper response: Send us what we need for free, shipping paid, or we’ll block Huawei and other Chinese companies from our markets entirely. This is China’s fault and China is in no position to be making demands.