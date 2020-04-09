April 9, 2020

JOHN TAMNY: The New York Times’ Baseless Insinuations About Sanofi, Trump, and Hydroxychloroquine. “The shame about the Times report is that it didn’t have to be. Peter Baker, Katie Rogers, David Enrich, and Maggie Haberman could have just responsibly penned an article revealing a debate about a drug’s efficacy. But since President Trump talked hydroxychloroquine up, they had to lace in their own biases and weak revelations in a vain attempt to make Trump look bad.”

But Orange Man is Bad, even if Baker, Rogers, Enrich, and Haberman — shameless and awful, all of them — have to sacrifice the truth and whatever is left of their reputations to prove it.