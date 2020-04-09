April 9, 2020

HERE’S A POINT IN FAVOR OF THE THEORY THAT LOW-IMPACT CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS ARE MUCH MORE COMMON THAN EXISTING TESTS INDICATE: Massachusetts sewage suggests more than 100K coronavirus cases in state: MIT lab.

Just one section of Massachusetts could have more than 100,000 coronavirus cases — many times more than the entire state has identified at this point, according to an MIT-associated study of local sewage.

Biobot Analytics, which is a lab associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, published research this week that an analysis of sewage from a treatment facility in “a large metropolitan area in the state of Massachusetts” suggested that many more people potentially have the highly contagious disease than tests have confirmed.

“On March 25, the area represented by the sample had approximately 446 confirmed cases of Covid-19,” Biobot researchers wrote Wednesday in a post about their research. “Based on our sewage analysis, we estimate that up to 115,000 people are infected and shedding the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”