April 8, 2020

CHINESE TOOL PROVES FRAGILE, SHATTERS: World Health Organisation’s ‘China centric’ leader launches bizarre attack on Taiwan.

The leader of the World Health Organisation has gone on a bizarre rant attacking Taiwan while claiming to be the victim of racist comments and death threats.

WHO general manager Tedros Adhanom was responding to calls he should resign for failing to condemn China’s role in covering up the coronavirus crisis which has since killed more than 87,000 people.

“This (racial) attack came from Taiwan,” he said.

“We need to be honest. I will be straight today. From Taiwan.

“And Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care.”

Sky News Australia revealed yesterday Mr Adhanon was blocking the release of the names of doctors who voted against declaring a global health emergency in late January, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths.

Two days prior to that decision Mr Adhanom was photographed happily smiling with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

China was at that stage lobbying the world, Including Australia, not to implement economically devastating travel bans.

US President Donald Trump has also threatened to withdraw funding from the WHO and formally investigate the body he described as being “China centric”.