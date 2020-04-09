April 9, 2020

QUERCETIN: TO TAKE OR NOT TO TAKE? “A clinical trial is needed, and one is being organized. At this point, all one can say is that quercetin has the possibility of being useful. Since it occurs in nature, it is regulated as a ‘Natural Health Product’ and dietary supplements have long been available, hyped for their antioxidant potential, usually in daily doses of 500-1000 mgs. The daily intake from our diet is, in general, less than 100 mgs, but quercetin supplements have not been linked with any adverse reaction. Although the information about possible efficacy is sketchy, at least taking quercetin supplements is not harmful.”

