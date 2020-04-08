«
»

April 8, 2020

THAT THIS IS EVEN UP FOR DISPUTE IS A DISGRACE: Academic freedom expert sides with law prof who said ‘n-word’ while reading SCOTUS case.

His dean’s act of throwing him under the bus was a disgraceful dereliction of decanal duty.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.