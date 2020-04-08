April 8, 2020
THAT THIS IS EVEN UP FOR DISPUTE IS A DISGRACE: Academic freedom expert sides with law prof who said ‘n-word’ while reading SCOTUS case.
His dean’s act of throwing him under the bus was a disgraceful dereliction of decanal duty.
