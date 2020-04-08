April 8, 2020

HMM: New York’s Coronavirus Death Toll is Almost Certainly Far Higher Than Reported. “Before the pandemic struck New York City, 20-25 people a day were dying at home according to the city medical examiner’s office. Now, that number is more than 200, raising questions about how many of those who die in their own beds actually died of coronavirus.”

That’s troubling. Hospitals have almost certainly been overcounting COVID-19 deaths, but what else could account for such an increase in in-home deaths?