MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Time to put China on lockdown for its dishonesty amid coronavirus crisis. “China’s response was inept, dishonest and utterly inconsiderate of the world. We need to teach the Chinese government a lesson.”

UPDATE: This piece has only been up for a little while and my work email is getting a steady stream of suspiciously-similar emails defending the Chinese government. I’m not going to respond, of course, but if I did I’d send Tim Blair’s response.