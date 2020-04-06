April 6, 2020

OH BOY, IS AUNTIE MAXINE GONNA BE PISSED: A Democratic state representative from Detroit — who is also a woman of color — is crediting hydroxychloroquine and Republican President Donald Trump who touted the drug — for saving her in her battle with COVID.

“Whitsett said she was familiar with “the wonders” of hydroxychloroquine from an earlier bout with Lyme disease, but does not believe she would have thought to ask for it, or her doctor would have prescribed it, had Trump not been touting it as a possible treatment for COVID-19 […] “It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

I can just imagine Maxine Waters saying she should have died like a “true sister” rather than acknowledge being helped by Bad Orange Cracker.