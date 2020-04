IF THE CHINESE WANT TO SPY ON MY CON-LAW OR DISTILLED-SPIRITS LAW CLASSES THEY’RE WELCOME TO, BUT THIS “MISTAKE” IS TROUBLING: Zoom Admits Some Calls Were ‘Mistakenly’ Routed Through China. I wouldn’t use Zoom for anything even vaguely sensitive, at this point. And at this point, if I’d been smart enough to buy Zoom stock two or three months ago, I’d be thinking about selling it as more and more bad news keeps coming out.