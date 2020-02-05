February 5, 2020

FOR OUR PJMEDIA/TOWNHALL VIP MEMBERS: Donald Trump and the Dog That Didn’t Bark.

The way I figured it in the intro to my SOTU drunkblog was that on impeachment and Iowa, Trump could go one of three ways:

• Politely ignore it. • Dismiss its importance with a polite, humorous jab. • Go for the jugular.

Going for the jugular would have meant rubbing the Dems’ noses in their own mess like the bad puppies they are. For Republicans it would have been like throwing entire strip steaks into a crowd of keto dieters who hadn’t eaten all day. It would have been very much like Trump to do such a thing… but at SOTU? The red meat would have been tasty, but also a lot like eating it with your hands at a fine restaurant.

A humorous jab might could have been perfectly acceptable in the context of SOTU, especially if done in a “let’s put this all behind us” way. But given the enormity of impeachment, and the still-ongoing slow-motion train wreck in Iowa, “let’s put this all behind us” wouldn’t have been right, either.

But to ignore both issues… that was the tell of how Trump gauges his political strength right now.