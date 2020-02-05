February 5, 2020

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Is this Trump’s best week in office?

Well, it’s arguably his opponents’ worst. As Jim Treacher writes behind the PJ VIP Paywall (please subscribe!), “Without Futile Gestures and Temper Tantrums, the Dems Would Have Nothing Left.” “They’ve tried everything, and everything didn’t work. So now they’ve been reduced to these attention-grabbing stunts and petulant shows of defiance. And even this crap is self-defeating. They’ve been trying to convince us for years that Trump is some kind of dictator. He’s Orange Hitler, they say. He’s the most dangerous president in American history, we’re told. But if he were a tyrant, Pelosi would be in chains right now for humiliating him in front of the whole world. Or at least trying to. If he were a tyrant, AOC wouldn’t be allowed to skip his SOTU address. Attendance would be compulsory, and her failure to grit her teeth and applaud him would be punished severely.”