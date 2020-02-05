February 5, 2020

ALABAMA KAMIKAZE: Doug Jones to vote for conviction on both impeachment counts. “As long as the GOP doesn’t renominate Roy Moore to run against Jones this year, Jones is toast regardless of how he votes. He has nothing to gain in letting Trump off the hook, and potentially something to lose — a Cabinet position in a future Democratic administration, or a House seat in a friendlier district, perhaps. That’s why Jones isn’t splitting his vote in a pretense of scrupulosity over the nonsensical obstruction charge. He’s all in, and probably has been since Day One.”