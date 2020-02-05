February 5, 2020

SAD! ‘Joe Biden Is Not Viable’: How Nancy Pelosi Scuppered ‘Obama’s Third Term.’

Right now he’s looking like the Democratic Party’s Jeb! Bush

Rather than just boring audiences to death like the one-time presumptive Republican nominee, Biden’s campaign appears to have been run off the rails by his own party. Specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s flawed impeachment process.

It looked grim for Biden as far back as November, when a Harvard-Harris poll found 57 percent of people believed that “Hunter Biden receiving money from business interests in Ukraine is evidence of corruption”.

The same number in the same poll said they believed Hunter Biden’s behavior in Ukraine and China should be investigated: precisely what President Trump publicly called for.

This wasn’t the only chink in the would-be President’s armor, but it will be considered the most heinous as far as Biden stalwarts are concerned.

Caught between Ukraine and a hard place, Biden’s campaign has also been marred by creepy moments.