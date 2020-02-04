February 4, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE PARTY OF “IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN WE DO IT:” When Doxers Become the Doxed.

TMZ was shocked that this woman’s “way of thinking is alive and well … and can literally be THE difference-maker,” but it also tells you that there are still members of the Democratic Party who believe in traditional values and probably don’t take well to their radical LGBTQ agenda. Still, I can’t get over how this woman has gone more than a year since Buttigieg announced his candidacy without knowing he is gay. Does she know that Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president, or was that a shock to her as well?

Heh. This woman could well receive the full CNN doxxing treatment after that video. Unless – and since, as Rick Moran noted today, “It’s Open Season for Conspiracy Mongers After Iowa Caucuses Debacle,” I might as well go back and to the left myself, and ponder if she wasn’t a CNN-style plant, as that video strongly reinforces Buttigieg’s identity politics “lane,” and likely won’t do him much harm among Democratic Party primary voters.

Related: Iowa Dem Party Chair Won’t Give Time When 100% of Results Will Be Released. But headlines such as this – “Buttigieg Currently Leads Iowa Caucus Vote; Bernie Sanders Close Second” – gives his team the chance to attempt to control the narrative coming out of Iowa for now. Though as Peter Hasson of the Daily Caller tweets, “Buttigieg wants to abolish the electoral college. Buttigieg also is declaring victory in Iowa based on partial results that show him losing the popular vote to Bernie.”