February 4, 2020

UPSIDE-DOWN WORLD: Politico, CNN *still* won’t name the anti-Trump “whistleblower” everyone knows, but they have no problem broadcasting worldwide the picture and identity of a doctor who who warned authorities of a potential “SARS-like” outbreak in December 2019, but was reprimanded by Wuhan police and is most certainly going to be a target of the Chinese secret police.

Because the deranged think that Trump will have the guy killed, right after he sells Alaska to the Russians and puts black people “back in chains.”