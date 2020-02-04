February 4, 2020

HMM: Sanders and Steyer closing gap on Biden as SC 2020 presidential primary nears.

Joe Biden’s hold atop South Carolina Democratic presidential primary polls has never wavered over nearly a year.

But the former vice president’s lead continues to slide with the South’s first primary just under a month away.

Biden, who once led by as much as 31 percentage points in South Carolina, holds a 5-point edge over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the latest Post and Courier-Change Research poll released Sunday. Biden sits at 25 percent to Sanders’ 20 percent.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has shown South Carolina is a top priority among early-voting states with his constant advertising, sits third not far behind the political veterans at 18 percent.