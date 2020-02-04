February 4, 2020
HMM: Sanders and Steyer closing gap on Biden as SC 2020 presidential primary nears.
Joe Biden’s hold atop South Carolina Democratic presidential primary polls has never wavered over nearly a year.
But the former vice president’s lead continues to slide with the South’s first primary just under a month away.
Biden, who once led by as much as 31 percentage points in South Carolina, holds a 5-point edge over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the latest Post and Courier-Change Research poll released Sunday. Biden sits at 25 percent to Sanders’ 20 percent.
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has shown South Carolina is a top priority among early-voting states with his constant advertising, sits third not far behind the political veterans at 18 percent.
(Hat tip to Ron on last night’s drunkblog.)
Between this, that spiked Des Moines Register poll, and the ongoing chaos in Iowa, you don’t have to be paranoid to think there’s something shady going on.