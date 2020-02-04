February 4, 2020

TODAY’S DEMOCRATS: Iowa caucus official on hold for over an hour to report results. They hung up on him on live TV. “I was just following the rules and this is the outcome the rules got us.”

Related: Trump: Iowa’s Democratic caucuses an ‘unmitigated disaster.’ “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country.”

Plus:

“It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in an emailed statement. “And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?”

Harsh, but fair.