February 4, 2020
PAST PERFORMANCE IS, WELL, PRETTY DARN CONSISTENT ACTUALLY:
Shot: Wallace “repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as the ‘enemy’ and then made a political metaphor about how ‘a Republican would take Mike [Bloomberg’s] money and say, ‘Help me kill Trump.’”
—NewsBusters, yesterday.
Chaser: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Jokes, Then Apologizes About Choking Sarah Sanders….While Bemoaning Incivility.
—NewsBusters, May 11, 2018.
Hangover: Nicolle Wallace’s Career of Bizarre, Unhinged Trump Hate.
—NewsBusters, August 7, 2019.