February 4, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS, WELL, PRETTY DARN CONSISTENT ACTUALLY:

Shot: Wallace “repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as the ‘enemy’ and then made a political metaphor about how ‘a Republican would take Mike [Bloomberg’s] money and say, ‘Help me kill Trump.’”

—NewsBusters, yesterday.

Chaser: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Jokes, Then Apologizes About Choking Sarah Sanders….While Bemoaning Incivility.

—NewsBusters, May 11, 2018.

Hangover: Nicolle Wallace’s Career of Bizarre, Unhinged Trump Hate.

—NewsBusters, August 7, 2019.