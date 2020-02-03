February 3, 2020

AN ARROGANCE JUSTIFIED BY NOTHING: “As Harvard law professor Adrian Vermuele noted after watching Wilson, Lemon, and Ali in action [on CNN], ‘It’s perfectly rational for ordinary Americans to reject any possibility that this class should rule them, even if the alternative is Donald Trump.’”

Related: CNN’s Reza Aslan responds to the horrific news that Rush Limbaugh was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer by tweeting, “Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?”