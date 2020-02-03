February 3, 2020

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: ‘I Feel Abandoned’: How Residents in Wuhan Are Coping With Coronavirus.

The Chinese doctor who tried to warn others about coronavirus.

Vatican responds to coronavirus outbreak by giving China hundreds of thousands of masks.

U.S. Announces More Coronavirus Cases, Details Quarantine Plans for Returning Travelers.

China’s media censorship is making the coronavirus outbreak even more lethal.

U.S. officials take ‘aggressive measures’ to contain coronavirus over next two weeks.

Fears rise of coronavirus pandemic as death toll climbs in China.

Hong Kong Tightens Border as Medical Workers Call for Shutdown.

But there’s an upside for some: Zoom Video Communications CEO says products are seeing ‘record usage’ as stock pops 15% amid coronavirus fears. A decade or so ago, one of my faculty committee responsibilities was setting up a way to have classes if we were quarantined (this was during the avian flu scare). The platform I found is obsolete, but we already teach classes on Zoom, so it would be easy to expand into using that for everything if we had to. Likewise for many, I guess.

