February 3, 2020

21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Mommy Can’t Talk Right Now — She’s Dopamine Fasting.

What you must do is disconnect — take stock. Not look at your phone, not drink celery juice in your co-working kitchen, not hike, not touch, and not walk on busy streets. Attempt to prevent the activation of any dopamine at all and do deep thinking instead. Then when you go back to those things, they don’t seem dead inside but instead kind of cool.