February 3, 2020

ADVICE FROM A FORMER NEVERTRUMPER: Calm down, hysterical ninnies.

No, we are not a monarchy now. No, the constitution is not in shambles. No, the President is not a dictator. No, the confederacy is not complicit in protecting the President.

Y’all are a bunch of insane clowns is what y’all are. This hysteria is just too much and too insane.

The GOP needs to be burned down because it refused to toss the guy you didn’t vote for?

The constitution no longer has any weight, merit, or meaning because you lost a political fight?

Stop being stupid.