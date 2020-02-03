February 3, 2020

HOW THE HOUSE LOST THE WITNESSES ALONG WITH THE IMPEACHMENT: Prof. Jonathan Turley writes, “[t]he case against the president could only have become stronger” if the House had taken more time to develop a stronger record, and complains that “[n]one of the explanations offered by House Democrats [for not doing this] make any logical sense.” Yes, sometimes what seem like bad decisions really are nonsensical — but sometimes it turns out that you just didn’t understand the decision-makers’ real goals, or their assessment of the risks. Given the high stakes and the people involved, which is more likely here?