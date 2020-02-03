February 3, 2020

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Coronavirus: China issues ‘urgent’ appeal for protective equipment – live news.

China’s Xi Says Coronavirus Control the Most Important Task.

11 coronavirus cases now reported in US, including three more in California.

Miracle Cure? Briton Claims He Beat Coronavirus With Hot Toddy. Stocking up on ingredients, just in case.

There’s a sickness more virulent than coronavirus and it’s the PM’s job to stop it. “Even if you do somehow catch the coronavirus, your chance of dying is just 2.2 per cent, based on Chinese government data so far.” The 1918 flu was 2.5% so that’s not super-comforting.

Bar condemned for offering deals on Corona beer ‘while the pandemic lasts.’

UAE says to avoid nose-to-nose greetings to stop coronavirus spread.

No, you won’t catch the new coronavirus via packages or mail from China.