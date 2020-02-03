February 3, 2020

#JOURNALISM: What counts as a “massive” crowd for Bernie — in the opinion of the NBC headline writer?

If Trump did a rally and 3,000 people showed up it would be called abysmally small, wouldn’t it? And it would be abysmally small for Trump.

Bernie’s crowd is “massive” only in relation to the crowds of other Democratic candidates — which are apparently so small that they’re “dwarf[ed]” by 3,000. (If you read far enough into the article, you’ll see the shockingly piddling numbers. For their Saturday events, Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg had crowd sizes “from 158 to more than 700.”)