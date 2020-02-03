February 3, 2020

THE FIX IS IN: DNC Boosting Bloomberg to Be Backup Nominee.

On Friday, the DNC eased requirements to qualify for future debates, despite a crowded primary field. Continetti said the gambit shows that the party is looking to the billionaire as Plan B if former vice president Joe Biden continues to struggle.

“If Bernie wins Iowa, he’s already very well positioned in New Hampshire. That will set the Democratic party on fire,” Continetti said during Fox News’s Special Report. “And that’s why I think you’ve had this rule changed to allow Mike Bloomberg into the debates. This is their insurance policy if the Biden campaign collapses.”