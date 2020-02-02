February 2, 2020

WHEW: U.S. evacuees ‘relieved’ about quarantine on military base.

“Everybody was very relieved” about the quarantine order, McCoy said by telephone. “We wanted to make sure all the tests were done first.”

At the military base about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the evacuees are staying in hotel-style housing and have spent time walking and exercising, some wearing masks, said Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesman for the county’s public health agency.

As of Friday, none of the evacuees had shown signs of illness, he said.