February 2, 2020

NICK GILLESPIE: Mike Bloomberg Just Lost My Vote With His Super Bowl Ad. “The billionaire former three-term mayor of New York panders to Democratic loyalists rather than laying out a vision for a prosperous, tolerant America.”

His ads are awful on both substance and style. They’re mostly low-information anti-Trump, and when Bloomberg speaks he has zero charisma. Hard to believe a titan of industry — in media no less — can be so unappealing even when groomed and set up for the camera. They come across like the morale-boosting videos a CEO might do for employees after cutting their vacation time.