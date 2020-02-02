February 2, 2020

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Coronavirus infections predicted to grow exponentially; first death outside China; outbreak becomes political.

First Wuhan coronavirus death reported outside China.

Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors.

China bans funerals for coronavirus victims.

Coronavirus: German evacuation flight from China carried two infected people.

The coronavirus is hitting the tourism and travel sector hard.

One of my friends shared photos from the Shanghai airport, taken by a friend who was being evacuated to New Zealand. The place was deserted, with all the shops closed.