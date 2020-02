THEY’RE NOT SO MUCH RHETORICAL TRICKS AS INCANTATIONS WITH WHICH THEY TRY TO AVERT ANY DANGER OF DIVERGENT THOUGHTS THAT MIGHT SEPARATE THEM FROM THE HERD. THEY’RE NOT MORE RATIONAL OR MEANINGFUL THAN CLUTCHING AN AMULET OR MAKING A SIGN AGAINST EVIL: Boring Rhetorical Tics the Left Needs to Retire.