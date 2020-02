THE WORD “BILLIONAIRE” MIGHT BE YOUR FIRST CLUE: Michael Moore goes berserk on DNC: Why are they changing the rules to let billionaire Mike Bloomberg into the debates? Also, they’re busy rigging things against Bernie, as one does.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Mike Bloomberg is Lori Loughlin of the DNC.”