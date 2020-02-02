February 2, 2020

PAUL BEDARD: Weekly Trump Report Card: Democrats crushed on impeachment, solid ‘A.’ I wouldn’t award the grade until the final vote was taken, but yeah. “Trump signed a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, which was achieved with bipartisan support. The national economy grew at a rate of 2.3% last year, and Trump wisely called the creeping coronavirus a national emergency. But that is how this past week will be remembered. This was the week that Trump once and for all captured the Republican Party —so much so that leading senators of the GOP were afraid to defy him or the solid base he owns.”