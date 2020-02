OKAY, THIS IS WRONG ON SEVERAL COUNTS. FOR ONE, THOUGH PORTUGUESE-SPEAKERS CAN UNDERSTAND SPANISH SPEAKERS, THE ABILITY NEVER REVERSES. SECOND, ENGLISH IS NOT A NIGHTMARE FOR FOREIGN LEARNERS, IT’S INTUITIVELY OBVIOUS. THIRD, KNOWING ENGLISH I COULD GET QUITE A BIT OF DUTCH, AND THE FOLK DIALECT FROM THE GERMAN REGION OF KOLN (COLOGNE.) BUT IT IS FUNNY: English Is Not Normal.