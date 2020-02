YOU CAN BUY THESE FOLKS PRETTY CHEAP: D.C.’s Professional Left Flocks to Google Policy Conference. “Scores of center-left think tanks, consumer, civil rights, and human rights groups attend a summit at Google headquarters, which critics term ‘soft capture.'”

