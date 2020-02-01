February 1, 2020
RARE SIGN OF SANITY AMIDST THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Students demanded divestment from fossil fuels, a professor offered to turn off the gas heating.
Two students at St John’s College wrote to Andrew Parker, the principal bursar, this week requesting a meeting to discuss the protesters’ demands, which are that the college “declares a climate emergency and immediately divests from fossil fuels”. They say that the college, the richest in Oxford, has £8 million of its £551 million endowment fund invested in BP and Shell.
Professor Parker responded with a provocative offer. “I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice,” he wrote. “But I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off with immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal.”
Heh, indeed. Read the whole thing.