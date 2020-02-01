February 1, 2020

I LOVE THIS: Students demanded divestment from fossil fuels, a professor offered to turn off the gas heating. “It is all too easy to request others to do things that carry no personal cost to yourself. The question is whether you and others are prepared to make personal sacrifices to achieve the goals of environmental improvement”

The student organizer’s response: “This is an inappropriate and flippant response by the bursar to what we were hoping would be a mature discussion. It’s January and it would be borderline dangerous to switch off the central heating.”

Point made. Though I’d give the students a pass if they were calling for investment in nuclear instead, which of course they weren’t because shut up.