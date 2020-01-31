January 31, 2020

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Coronavirus deaths spiral as U.S., others warn against travel to China.

Plus, Health Experts: Human-to-Human Spread of New Virus Worrying. “World health officials expressed “great concern” that a dangerous new virus is starting to spread between people outside of China, a troubling development as China and the world frantically work to contain the outbreak.”

Also: Singapore Will Bar Entries From China.

And: How Bad Will the Coronavirus Outbreak Get? Here Are 6 Key Factors.

More: Myanmar turns back China Southern flight over coronavirus fears.

Plus: To mask or not to mask: confusion spreads over coronavirus protection.