January 30, 2020

RICK WILSON, DON LEMON HARDEST HIT: Trump Supporters Score Higher on Verbal Ability Tests. And they do better on most science knowledge questions, too. “Indeed, less than half of 2016 Clinton supporters (49.6%) are able to answer correctly both of two related questions: whether the earth goes around the sun or the sun goes around the earth (EARTHSUN) and whether that takes a day, a month, or a year (SOLARREV). Remember these two questions are multiple choice! You would have a 50-50 chance of guessing correctly on the first part: whether the earth goes around the sun or vice versa.”