January 30, 2020

OFT EVIL WILL SHALL EVIL MAR: Don Lemon Did Trump a Huge Favor. “A video of CNN news anchor Don Lemon laughing hysterically as his guests mocked Donald Trump’s supporters went viral this week — and it couldn’t have been a more effective campaign ad for the president. . . . Make no mistake: Clips like this embolden Trump’s supporters. They don’t see this sort of mockery and start to question their beliefs — rather, it just strengthens their view that it is them (and Trump) against the world. It makes them more loyal to the president, not less.”

And rightly so. When people tell you they hate you and hold you in contempt, believe them.