January 30, 2020

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: How To Bias Education Reporting. “Choice Media’s Bob Bowdon tells reporters how to infuse bias into their education reporting. For example, an inner-city charter school’s test data should be compared to state average, rather than to nearby district schools with similar students, he advises. Most readers won’t realize that state averages include more educated, affluent families, or that urban parents are evaluating local options. To make a state’s charter sector look bad, lump together schools that serve at-risk students with schools with mainstream students, Bowdon writes.”