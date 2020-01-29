January 29, 2020

XI’S DISEASE UPDATE: Russia Limits Rail Service With China From Jan. 31 Over Coronavirus.

Also: Google closing China offices amid coronavirus outbreak.

Plus: WHO officials say coronavirus spread outside of China is of ‘grave concern.’

Related: China to allow US health officials entry to study coronavirus.

Also: Coronavirus in New York: Chinese New Year Events Canceled Over Fears. “No confirmed case of the virus has been found in the state. But anxiety is growing in the Chinese community in New York City.”