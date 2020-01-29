January 29, 2020

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Establishment Dems Are Chumming the Waters for Bernie. “The establishment is moving against Sanders publicly and behind the scenes, but what I see is a lot of chum being tossed into the water behind the leaky boat known as the S.S. Democratic Chances.”

I also have this for our PJMedia/Townhall VIP members: Selling Peace: Can Trump Bring the Art of the Deal to the Middle East? “The Arab world responded by sending three of its American ambassadors to Trump’s unveiling, with pledges of generous support. Israel responded by having both of its rival potential leaders, Bibi Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, sign off on “Peace to Prosperity” in advance. The Palestinians responded by throwing a riot.”

