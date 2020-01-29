«
»

January 29, 2020

CHANGE: British Airways Cancels Flights to China over Coronavirus.

Related: Wuhan Coronavirus Exceeds SARS Toll; U.S., Other Countries Begin Evacuations.

UPDATE: China coronavirus: major airlines pull plug on services to Hong Kong and mainland as US considers stopping all flights.

Plus: Novartis CEO: It will take over a year to find vaccine for coronavirus. Too slow. As Bill Frist and I were saying over a decade ago, we need to learn how to produce vaccines much, much faster in the face of an outbreak.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:35 am
