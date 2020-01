KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: California Freelancers Rally to Overturn Job-Killing AB5. “AB5 is a union-backed effort that has no other aim than to generate more union dues. It masquerades as pro-worker but it’s ultimately a job-killer. Freelance workers deliberately trade certain corporate comforts for flexibility and freedom, which the union ghouls behind AB5 seek to destroy. It’s more nanny-state control freak garbage from people who are envious.”